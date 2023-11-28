Bhubaneshwar (Odisha0 [India], November 28 (ANI): Odisha Vigilance nabbed a inspector rank police officer posted at Baipariguda police station with lakhs of alleged bribe money.

A total cash of Rs 7.5 lakh has been seized from the inspector's possession.

The accused was intercepted on Monday by a team of Odisha Vigilance near Jeypore and approximately Rs 2,70,000 cash was recovered, according to an official statment.

"Based on reliable inputs about the movement of Susanta Satpathy, IIC, Baipariguda Police Station, Koraput District from Boipariguda to Cuttack side in a bus along with suspected ill-gotten cash, the accused was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance near Jeypore and approx Rs 2,70,000 cash was recovered, the possession of which he could not explain satisfactorily," said the official.

"Further, Rs 1,80,000 was recovered from his (the accused) office chamber at Boipariguda Police Station and Rs 3 lakh from his government quarter at Boipariguda during the search. Total cash of Rs 7.5 lakh has been seized. He has been detained and is being examined in this connection," added the official.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

