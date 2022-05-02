Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) A Rajasthan Administrative Service officer was suspended here following a controversy over an order directing action against those who inscribe the name of their caste or designation on vehicle number plates.

The controversy erupted after the order mentioned word "Gurjar", inviting a sharp reaction.

Additional Commissioner of the Transport Department Akash Tomar issued the order on Monday to all RTOs/DTOs, saying "pradhan, sarpanch, Gurjar, etc." words are being written on the registration plate vehicles in the state, which is a punishable offense under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He directed officials to take strict action under rules against such violators and send a report of the action taken to the headquarters in seven days.

Reacting to the order, Gurjar leader Vijay Singh Bainsla said the Gurjar caste had been targeted in the order and it was inappropriate for an officer to issue such an order.

Condemning the order, he asked whether only Gurjar people write names on number plates.

Shortly after reactions, the officer revised the order and dropped "pradhan, sarpanch and Gurjar".

In the revised order, he said action should be taken against those who have written any "designation" or "caste indicator word" on the number plate.

Later, the Department of Personnel issued an order to suspend Tomar.

However, the reason for the suspension was not mentioned in the order.

