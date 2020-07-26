New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officers to respond to a communication from a public representative, including legislators, within 15 days of receiving it, officials said on Sunday.

The direction comes after the Delhi assembly in a recent communication to Dev flagged "violations of protocols" by government officers in responding to communications of public representatives.

Also Read | Rakhi Makers in Ahmedabad Pack Rakhis With Precautionary Messages Against COVID-19 Printed on Them: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

Officers have also been asked by the chief secretary to first acknowledge a communication of a public representative by sending a letter, stating that they are working on the issues raised by him or her, the officials said.

"Every department has been asked to first acknowledge communication received from MPs, MLAs and VIPs, and then send a detailed reply to them within 15 days," an official said.

Also Read | Bihar: 25-Year-Old Woman Delivers Baby on NDRF Rescue Boat in Flood-Hit East Champaran District.

Some MLAs complained to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel that they were not getting replies to the communications sent by them, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)