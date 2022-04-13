New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A civic official has been suspended for wrongly sealing a shop in east Delhi, the area's mayor alleged on Wednesday.

The office of East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal in a statement issued on Wednesday said he has a “zero-tolerance policy” against corruption.

According to the statement, a shop in Old Govindpura was sealed by an official who was found guilty in a probe of wrongly sealing the shop.

Aggarwal was quoted as saying in the statement that he had written to the municipal commissioner to have that shop de-sealed and to take action against the official.

He said he got the shop “de-sealed” which was sealed for the last four months.

The official has been suspended by an order dated April 11, the mayor said.

"No act of corruption shall be tolerated," he added. PTI KND

