New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and flags off a Vande Bharat train between Mysuru and Chennai, officials on Thursday highlighted his efforts to boost infrastructure in Karnataka.

They said the central government has taken various steps to give impetus to infrastructure development in Karnataka and noted that in the last eight years, it has sanctioned about Rs 70,000 crore for 5,000 kilometres of national highways in the southern state.

Also Read | The 2022 #ThailandOpen Champion Duo of Sumit and Govind Kumar Sahani Both Suffered Defeats … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Before 2014, the central government in the railway budget used to make an average provision of Rs 800 crore for Karnataka every year but a provision of about Rs 7,000 crore has been made in the budget this year, they said, noting it is now almost nine times of the amount provisioned earlier.

During the 10 years prior to 2014, only 16 km of railway lines in Karnataka were electrified. But since then, about 1,600 km of railway lines have been electrified in Karnataka, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Leaked to Liquor Manufacturers; Manish Sisodia, Others Changed 140 Phones to Destroy Evidence, Says ED.

Modi will be on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Friday during which he will attend several events, including the launch of development initiatives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)