Banda (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) An elderly couple was found dead in their house in a village here, police said on Friday.

Mukhru (80) and his wife Kalmatia (75) were found lying on the ground on Thursday night when their grandson visited them in their house in Para village.

"Prima facie, it appears that the couple committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. They may have died by consuming poisoned food," Bisanda Station House Officer (SHO) Narendra Pratap Singh said.

"Their relatives have expressed apprehension of murder after robbery but no evidence has been found in this regard," he added.

The officer said the bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation was on.

