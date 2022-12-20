New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state government has decided that the long pending demand of employees regarding the old pension scheme (OPS) would be fulfilled in the very first cabinet meeting.

In a statement issued from New Delhi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was committed to fulfilling all the 10 guarantees made by the Congress before Assembly elections and would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people.

Sukhu who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday said that he was undergoing quarantine and was asymptomatic. He said that after following the COVID-19 protocol, he would return to work at the earliest.

Sukhu said that the State Finance Department was directed to come up with a detailed proposal regarding the implementation of OPS to facilitate National Pension System (NPS) employees of the State. He said that the suggestions of various employees organizations and other society sections were being considered so that a viable and comprehensive OPS could be framed.

Chief Minister said that he directed the officers to promote eco-friendly vehicles in a big way which would not only lessen the burden on State exchequer but also prove a boon to the pristine environment of the State. He said that the State Transport Department would get a fleet of electric vehicles and the Secretariat and other departments would be encouraged to go for electric vehicles.

Sukhu said that greater focus would be laid on strengthening the agrarian economy of the State by providing incentives to the farming community. He said that since agriculture and horticulture contribute about 13 per cent of the GDP of the State, stress would be laid on providing enhanced technological know-how to the farmers.

He said that a special Startup Fund would be created to assist young entrepreneurs. (ANI)

