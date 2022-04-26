New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Following Prashant Kishor declining the Congress' offer to join the party, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met him on Tuesday and shared a picture with the caption "Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best".

The picture was shared from Navjot Singh Sidhu's Twitter handle. Sidhu wrote, "Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK ... Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best !!!"

After several rounds of meetings with Congress's top brass in the last few days, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declined to join the Congress party.

Prashant Kishor has held several meetings in the last 15 days with Congress's top leadership and gave a proposal to revamp the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

Kishor had given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 General elections.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Kishor said, "I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the Empowered Action Group (EAG) and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

Following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in October last year, Kishor had said that the people are looking forward to an opposition led by the Grand Old Party (the Congress), but the party first needs to fix its deep-rooted problems and remove its structural weaknesses. (ANI)

