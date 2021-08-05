Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics as "historic" and said they have made every Indian proud.

"Congratulations to Indian men's hockey team for their historic victory," he tweeted.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: One Dead, One Injured As Group Opens Fire in Jewar.

Lavishing praise on Keralite goalkeeper P R Sreejesh and other team members, the Chief Minister said he has displayed inimitable leadership and the entire team has fought with remarkable fighting spirit.

"By winning the bronze medal, you have made every Indian proud," he added.

Also Read | Microsoft Windows 365 Cloud PC Free Trials Paused Due to High Demand.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play- off match of the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

The eight-time gold winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.PTI LGK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)