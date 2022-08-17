Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): Highlighting the role of youth in the development of the country, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday appealed to the youth to actively participate in the political processes, saying that the responsibility of the youth does not end just with casting votes.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Rajasthan, Birla said, "Education builds our character, expands our intellect and makes us self-reliant. The sole purpose of education cannot be to get a job or a placement. That is why, we should always try to innovate, to do something new in our life."

Underlining the role of youth in society, Birla said that youth has been behind all the major changes that have taken place in the world. Observing that Youth played the biggest role in the freedom struggle of our country, Birla said, "The biggest asset of any country is the youth of that country because they have within them the potential and energy of positive change. The youth in India today are at the forefront of economic transformation. The number of unicorns in the country and the number of start-ups is increasing rapidly in the world because today's youth is innovative and skilled entrepreneurs."

The Lok Sabha Speaker stressed that today's youth is not job seeker but job giver.

Referring to India's growing stature among the comity of nations, Birla observed that when we have all the resources available and we have the willpower, what we need to do is to work to accelerate the pace of change, make the best use of the resources and get maximum results so that development reaches the last person in the row.

In order to make India a developed nation, Birla said, "It is necessary that every individual, every youth make maximum contribution and make maximum efforts. When we complete hundred years of independence, we should be the strongest nation. To achieve this national goal, youth should contribute and perform their duties."

The Lok Sabha Speaker appealed to the youth to actively participate in the political processes of the country. "Responsibility of the youth does not end with casting vote, but they should keep an eye on the proceedings of the House and the work of the representatives. The youth of India have a larger role to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly for effective and productive dialogue," he emphasized. (ANI)

