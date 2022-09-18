Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI) September 22 will be a special day for the women MLAs, as the time after the Question Hour will be reserved for them to raise their issues, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said here on Sunday.

There are only 47 women MLAs in 403-members UP Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Younger Brother to Death After Quarrel Over Property.

Sessions of both the Houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, will begin from September 19 and will continue till September 23.

Speaking to reporters here after an all-party meeting, Mahana said, "On September 22, we will give an opportunity to the women MLAs to speak. This is something which no other legislative assembly in the country has done."

Also Read | BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 150 Engineer And Executive Trainee Posts At careers.bhel.in; Here's How to Apply.

In a statement issued here, Mahana said the time after the Question Hour will be reserved for discussion by the women MLAs. It will be unique among all the state legislative assemblies in the country, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking at the all-party meeting, said that the people have sent the members to the country's biggest legislative assembly with great faith.

"It is our responsibility that we fulfil their expectations. With serious and effective discussion, our respect among the public will go up," he said.

The Speaker also urged the members that they should present their side in a polite and parliamentary manner, and the debates should be held in a conducive environment.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna also spoke on the occasion.

Samajwadi Party's Manoj Pandey, RLD's Rajpal Baliyan, BSP's Umashankar Singh, NISHAD party's Anil Kumar Tripathi, SBSP's Bediram, Aradhna Misra from Congress, Apna Dal-Sonelal's Ram Niwas Verma and Vinod Saroj from Jansatta Dal-Loktantrik took part in the all-party meeting, and assured that they will co-operate in smooth running of the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)