The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has notified vacancies for recruitment to Engineer / Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website — careers.bhel.in. The candidates can submit the online application till 5 pm of October 4.

The tentative date for the examination is October 31, November 1 and November 2. Check direct link here.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 posts of Engineer Trainee (Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy) & Executive Trainee (Finance) & Executive Trainee (HR). LIC Recruitment 2022: Apply For CTO, CDO And CISO Posts At licindia.in; Here’s How to Apply

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹500 for UR/EWS/OBC. The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen. SSC CGL 2022 Application Begins at ssc.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Engineer/Executive Trainee will have to appear for a Computer Based Examination. Based on the Examination Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for Interview in order of merit in the ratio of 1:5 to the number of vacancies in each discipline and Category. Physically Challenged candidates will be accorded up to 25% relaxation below the cut-off marks in their respective categories for being shortlisted for interview.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website at www.bhel.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Step 3. Fill the application form

Step 4. Pay the application fee

Step 5. Upload all the required documents

Step 6. Submit and take print out for future reference.

Candidates joining BHEL as Engineer/Executive Trainees will undergo training for one year. During training period, basic pay of Rs 50,000 in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000-1,60,000 will be paid.

