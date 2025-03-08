Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended greetings to women on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday and planted saplings with 'Lakhpati Didi' and women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on the occasion.

Addressing the women on the occasion, Union Minister Chouhan said, "Today, on International Women's Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the sisters of the state and the country. Thousands of years ago, it has been said in India that where mother, sister and daughter were given respect, God resides there. Women are like goddesses for us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve is women's empowerment. Economic, social, political and educational empowerment of our sisters and daughters. The most important is economic empowerment."

He emphasised that there is no reason why women should be poor and why there should be tears in their eyes and they too can become financially capable and have a smile on their faces.

"I am happy to tell you that we have 91 lakh women self-help groups with Ajivika Mission, with which 11 crore sisters are associated. These SHGs are spread out in 7138 areas of 745 districts in the country. We have also created cluster level organizations, which monitor these groups. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister an amount of Rs 50,000 crore has been given to these groups and organisations. Additionally, an amount of Rs 10,14,000 crore has been provided to them from banks at cheap interest rates," Chouhan said.

The Minister highlighted how with the help of funds received, women began small start-ups and now some of them are Lakhpati Didi, some are Bank Sakhi, some are Krishi Sakhi, some are Pashu Sakhi.

"Prime Minister Modi has resolved to make 3 crore Lakhpati Didi, it will not take us 4 years, we will achieve this target very soon. But we will not stop here, and no sister will remain poor. They will do the business, step ahead and take their villages and the country forward. Today these sisters, not only have become financially empowered but also their honour have lifted in the society. Their social empowerment has taken place. Educational empowerment is also going on through campaigns like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao," the Union Minister said.

He further extended gratitude to PM Modi and said that in the next Lok Sabha Assembly elections, the women will contest election on 33 per cent of the total seats in the country. They will become parliamentarians, ministers and MLAs.

"The fate of sisters and daughters will change and their lives will also change. They will contribute significantly in making the country into a Viksit Bharat," he added. (ANI)

