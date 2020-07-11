Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) The BSF's South Bengal frontier has arrested three suspected cattle smugglers- one Bangladeshi and two Indian- at the India-Bangladesh border area in Murshidabad district, a senior official of the paramilitary force said Saturday

They were held at the Nimtita border outpost area of Murshidabad, the official said.

Also Read | BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan Writes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Wants Those With More Than 2 Children be Barred From Contesting Panchayat Elections: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs on the intervening night of July 10 and 11, a special operation was carried out during which BSF troops succeeded in nabbing three cattle smugglers along with the five bovines from Nimtita area," the official said.

The Indian smugglers are resident of Malda, whereas the Bangladeshi smuggler is a native of Chapainawabganj district of the neighbouring country.

Also Read | Swapna Suresh, Main Accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Taken Into Custody by NIA in Bengaluru.

Apprehending a spurt in cattle smuggling ahead of Eid-ul-Zuha, the south Bengal frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up its vigil along the India- Bangladesh border, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)