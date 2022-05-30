Thoubal (Manipur) [India], May 30 (ANI): One person died in an IED explosion inside a Community Hall at Sapam Mayai Leikai in Khongjom here on Monday.

Five people were also injured in the explosion and were shifted to Thoubal Hospital for treatment.

As per Thoubal Police, the spot is cordoned for forensic inspection while a case has been registered.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

