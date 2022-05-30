Mumbai, May 30: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results 2022 on Tuesday, May 31. According to reports, the board will also announce the HSLC compartment result besides the Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Once declared, results will be available on the official website at nbsenl.edu.in. It will also be available on some unofficial websites as well. Ahead of the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022, the NBSE board said that provisional results along with mark sheets and passing certificates will be available at registered schools.

On the other hand, soft copies of the above documents will be made available on the board website, nbsenl.edu.in, on the day of the result.

Steps to check NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result 2022:

Visit the official site at nbsenl.edu.in

On the homepage, click the link of HSLC or HSSLC result

Log in using your roll number

Check your result displayed on the homepage

Download a soft copy of the mark sheet for future reference

The board also stated that the result documents will be made available to center superintendents from June 2 onwards. Post which, they will distribute it to the schools under their center.

