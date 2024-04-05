Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI): One person was killed and another seriously injured in a blast near Panoor in this north Kerala district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

It is being reported that the explosion took place during the construction of a bomb on the terrace of the house under construction in Panoor.

The deceased have been identified as Sherin and the injured person has been identified as Vineesh and is in critical condition.

According to the police, the condition of Vineesh, who was injured in the accident, continues to be critical. Sherin died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The police said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been started.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and UDF candidate in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, K Sudhakaran, also reacted to the incident and said that the matter must be thoroughly investigated.

Speaking on the same, K Sudhakaran said, "The explosion occurred during bomb-making. There is a political motive behind bomb-making. The incident is taking place before the elections. K Sudhakaran said that he would complain with the Election Commission, demanding a thorough investigation into the blast." (ANI)

