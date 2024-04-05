Thiruvananthapuram, April 5: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old British citizen died while surfing at Varkala Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Roy John. According to the police, the incident took place at Varkala Papanasam sea where John encountered strong surf conditions. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier this month, beach tourism activities were halted in Kerala's Kannur due to the rough seas in many coastal areas of the southern city. In the wake of rough seas, the District Disaster Management Authority instructed the District Tourism Promotion Council to temporarily ban beach activities at various tourist centres in the district. Kerala: Four College Students Drown in Thrissur Pond.

Meanwhile, on March 9 this year in Varkala, at least 15 people were injured after the railing of a floating bridge collapsed due to strong waves and consequently people fell into the sea. The injured, including women and children were immediately hospitalised.

