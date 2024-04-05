Dindigul, April 5: Six people, including five children, were injured after the roof of a hostel collapsed near the Palani town of Dindigul district on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place at the Adi Dravida Hostel in Ayakudi, near Palani town. One of the injured was the cook in the hostel.

Shortly after the incident took place, all the injured were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. The police have registered a case regarding the accident and are investigating the incident. Tamil Nadu Ceiling Collapse: One Killed After Ceiling Collapses Inside Sekhmet Club in Chennai (Watch Video).

Roof Collapses at Hostel

#WATCH | Dindigul, Tamil Nadu: Five schoolchildren and a cook were injured when the roof collapsed at the Adi Dravida Hostel in Ayakudi near Palani. The hostel is currently closed by the district administration. pic.twitter.com/DlvLzAeGrw — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

The hostel is currently closed by the district administration, said police. Further details on the matter are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)