Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): One person died after a fire broke out at a private factory in Sector-63 of Noida on Sunday night.

The fire has been doused now.

Also Read | 2 Women From Thailand Allegedly Raped in a Hotel in Hisar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

The incident occurred under the limits of Phase 3 police station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)