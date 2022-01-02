Jajpur (Odisha) [India], January 2 (ANI): Police arrested one person for allegedly possessing counterfeit notes worth above Rs 13 lakh, from Chhachina village under Mangalpur police station limits, Jajpur district of Odisha, said police.

The accused had been identified as Chandramani Bal and is a habitual offender, added the police.

Also Read | Punjab: 60-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Men Due To Dispute Over Throwing Garbage In Jalandhar.

Earlier also, he had been arrested in two cases for a similar offence. He was arrested in the years 2017 and 2020 from Kaliapani and JK Road in the transaction of fake notes supplied to Vishakhapatnam and Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh, as per the police.

"Our IIC of Jajpur Town police station got information that fake currency notes printed at Santhhmadhab village, which is under Jajpur Municipal Area. We informed the Superintendent of Police and obtained the order to take the necessary steps," said Saroj Kumar Upadhyaya, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jajpur.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: AIBA Requests ECI To Postpone Upcoming Polls Amid Sudden Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

"We raided the house and arrested accused Chandramani Bal. We have also seized currency notes, printing machines and printing related materials," he added.

"Fake notes of 13 lakhs (2000/-, 500/-,200/- and 100/- ) seized and 22 items related to note printing seized from his rented house," he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)