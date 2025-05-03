Pandhurna (MP), May 3 (PTI) A woman was killed and 20 others were injured after a pick-up truck they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around midnight on the Tigaon-Marud Road, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niraj Soni said.

He said that Shivkali Marskole (40) died while undergoing treatment at a hospital while 20 others, including children, sustained injuries.

Soni said a pick-up truck from neighbouring Maharashtra was heading to Pandhurna when the driver lost control over the wheels, causing the vehicle to overturn at a bend.

Four injured children were referred to Nagpur, Maharashtra, for further treatment, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

