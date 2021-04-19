Fatehgarh Sahib, Apr 19 (PTI) A man was killed and another seriously injured following a blast in a motor-fitted cart laden with firecrackers at a village here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Tibbi village in Amloh block. Harwinder Kumar, who was sitting on bags of crackers died while cart driver Surinderpal Singh was referred to a Patiala hospital with serious injuries, police said.

According to villagers, the blast created a loud noise, damaging doors and windows of some houses.

Sources said the crackers were being taken to Amloh. The incident was recorded in CCTV cameras.

Police are investigating the case.

Help of forensic experts is also being taken, police said.

