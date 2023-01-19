Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) A worker was killed and another injured in an explosion at a chemical mixing room of a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district, in the State on Thursday, said police.

Also Read | Weekly Weather Video Dated 19.01.2023: Youtube … – Latest Tweet by India Meteorological Department.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel who rushed to the spot put out the flames.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protesting Against WFI Receive Support From Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Leader Seeks Action Against Culprits.

The deceased has been identified as G Ravi (60) of Thiruthangal. The injured A Samuel Jayaraj (48), also of the same area, has been admitted to a government hospital with burn injuries.

Expressing his deepest condolence to the bereaved family, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh under the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, to the kin of Ravi who died in the fire accident. Also, he directed the authorities to provide a relief of Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"I have ordered special treatment to be provided to Samuel Jayaraj, who is injured in the accident," the Chief Minister said.

He also announced a relief of Rs 6 lakh to the children of a couple Jayaraman and his wife Nagarani, who died in a fire accident at a building near Sempatti in Dindigul district in the State on Tuesday.

The fire that broke out in a firecracker shop on the ground floor had engulfed the entire building and the couple who were on the first floor could not escape. The building collapsed immediately after the fire was extinguished, said police. The couple is survived by three children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)