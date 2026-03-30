Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): In a significant legislative move aimed at strengthening the welfare and dignity of elderly citizens, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed the Telangana Employees' Responsibility and Parental Care Monitoring Bill, 2026, introduced by Social Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar.

The Bill, approved with the consent of the Speaker, seeks to provide a statutory framework to safeguard the rights and well-being of elderly parents, marking a decisive step towards institutionalising familial responsibility.

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The legislation clearly delineates the obligations of employees towards the care and maintenance of their parents. It mandates accountability in ensuring essential aspects such as healthcare, housing, and financial security for the elderly. Provisions have also been incorporated to address instances of neglect, with mechanisms enabling authorities to intervene and enforce compliance where necessary.

Importantly, the Bill empowers parents with the right to seek maintenance from their children and provides for a formal grievance redressal mechanism. This is expected to address growing concerns over the abandonment and neglect of elderly persons while reinforcing the moral and social fabric of the family system.

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Speaking on the occasion, Welfare Minister Lakshman Kumar observed that caring for one's parents is a fundamental ethical duty. "With changing social dynamics, traditional family values are under strain. It has therefore become imperative to provide legal reinforcement to these responsibilities. This legislation has been brought forward under the guidance and inspiration of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy," he said.

The Minister further stated that a dedicated monitoring mechanism would be established to ensure effective implementation of the law. He also indicated that a structured system for receiving and addressing complaints would be put in place to ensure timely justice for affected elderly citizens.

Against the backdrop of increasing instances of familial neglect, the legislation is expected to promote a sense of responsibility and accountability across society. Beyond employees, it is likely to serve as a broader moral and legal benchmark for families.

Describing the passage of the Bill as a matter of pride, Minister Lakshman Kumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the dignity and security of the elderly. He expressed confidence that the law would contribute to strengthening family structures in Telangana and ensure that senior citizens are able to live with dignity and care. (ANI)

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