Amravati, Mar 5 (PTI) A woman was killed and nine others were injured when the SUV they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Shirkhed village around 5 pm, an official said.

Also Read | UK PM Rishi Sunak Is the Better Cook, Says Wife Akshata Murty.

The victims were travelling from Akola to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh, he said

The SUV overturned and a woman passenger was killed, the official said, adding that the injured persons were admitted to Amravati general hospital.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Violence: NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)