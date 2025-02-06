India News | One Killed, Three Injured in Steamer Explosion at Cafe in Kerala

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A worker was killed and three of his colleagues sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking steamer exploded at an eatery in Kaloor on Thursday, said Fire and Rescue Services officials.

Agency News PTI| Feb 06, 2025 07:04 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | One Killed, Three Injured in Steamer Explosion at Cafe in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 6 (PTI) A worker was killed and three of his colleagues sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking steamer exploded at an eatery in Kaloor on Thursday, said Fire and Rescue Services officials.

The deceased has been identified as Sumith, a native of West Bengal, police said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Minor Daughter for Over a Year in Gujarat, Impregnates Her; Arrested.

The injured -- Ali, Lulu, and Kiran -- were rushed to a private hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, they received an alert at 4.23 pm about a suspected gas cylinder explosion at i'Deli Cafe, located on the ground floor of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor.

Also Read | Emergency Was Aimed To Pamper Arrogance of Congress' Royal Family, Says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Fire personnel quickly responded and brought the situation under control.

"It was not a gas cylinder explosion but the cafe's cooking steamer, which burst due to excessive pressure," a Fire and Rescue Services official said.

Sumith was found inside the cafe with severe head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, a few customers who were seated outside managed to escape unhurt.

Palarivattom police, who inspected the site, said a case would be registered, and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
India News | One Killed, Three Injured in Steamer Explosion at Cafe in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 6 (PTI) A worker was killed and three of his colleagues sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking steamer exploded at an eatery in Kaloor on Thursday, said Fire and Rescue Services officials.

The deceased has been identified as Sumith, a native of West Bengal, police said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Minor Daughter for Over a Year in Gujarat, Impregnates Her; Arrested.

The injured -- Ali, Lulu, and Kiran -- were rushed to a private hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, they received an alert at 4.23 pm about a suspected gas cylinder explosion at i'Deli Cafe, located on the ground floor of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor.

Also Read | Emergency Was Aimed To Pamper Arrogance of Congress' Royal Family, Says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Fire personnel quickly responded and brought the situation under control.

"It was not a gas cylinder explosion but the cafe's cooking steamer, which burst due to excessive pressure," a Fire and Rescue Services official said.

Sumith was found inside the cafe with severe head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, a few customers who were seated outside managed to escape unhurt.

Palarivattom police, who inspected the site, said a case would be registered, and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Eng vs Ind
500K+ searches
Sri Lanka vs Australia
500K+ searches
Hotstar
200K+ searches
Newcastle vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
Vidaamuyarchi
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 6, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

  • Which Team Shreyas Iyer is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise IPL 2024 Winning Captain Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18

  • IND 206/3 in 30 Overs (Target 249) | India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st ODI 2025: Axar Patel Nears Fifty

  • ILT20 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Live Telecast of International T20 League Cricket Match

  • Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Sandpiper Thursday Lottery Result of February 6 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Eng vs Ind
    500K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Australia
    500K+ searches
    Hotstar
    200K+ searches
    Newcastle vs Arsenal
    100K+ searches
    Vidaamuyarchi
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel