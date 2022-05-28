New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi Government's e-buses have received a bumper response from Delhiites. About one lakh commuters have hopped on the switch towards zero-emission e-buses in just three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. The Kejriwal Government had announced free travel for everyone on the e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility. MLAs, along with the top brass of the Delhi, took rides in the e-buses over the last three days to witness & review the facilities as well.

According to the Delhi government data, ''About one lakh people have travelled in electric buses for free on three days on 24, 25 and 26 May. Out of which 40 per cent are women. In which about 12 thousand people travelled on the first day on 24 May. On May 25, about 28 thousand people travelled. Along with this, on May 26, about 52 thousand people travelled for free.''

The biggest feature of electric buses is that they are pollution free. There is no pollution due to the running of these buses. Along with zero emission, these buses are zero noise. In addition, they are equipped with GPS devices, ramps for the differently-abled, panic buttons, CCTV cameras and other security related facilities. Out of 150 busses, 51 are running from the Mundelakan depot, and 99 buses are running from Rohini Sector-37 depot.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had also kicked off a selfie competition to spread the word about the e-buses by taking a selfie in the new electric bus fleet. This competition will run till 30th June. The selfie contest named #IrideEbus is being run on social media, where passengers will post a selfie while travelling in an electric bus. The three most liked and shared contestants will be selected for felicitation by the Delhi Government and will get an iPad as a reward. (ANI)

