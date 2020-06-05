India News | One More Dies of Coronavirus in Punjab, Toll 48; 46 Fresh Cases Raise State's Tally to 2,461

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) One more person died of coronavirus in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 48, while 46 fresh positive cases raised the state's infection count to 2,461, officials said on Friday.

A 45-year-old man, a resident of Tarn Taran district, succumbed to COVID-19 Thursday night at a hospital in Amritsar, they said.

He was suffering from liver infection and asthma, the officials, adding his samples were taken on Thursday and his report confirming him to be positive came on Friday.

With the 46 fresh cases reported in the state on Friday, the COVID-19 tally rose to 2,461.

Sixteen cases were reported in Ludhiana, eight in Jalandhar, four in Mohali, three each in Gurdaspur and Amritsar, two each in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran, one each in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda, Muktsar, Moga, Sangrur, Pathankot and Faridkot, as per the medical bulletin.

Twenty-six coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the figure of the cured persons to 2,069.

There are 344 active cases in the state as of now, as per the bulletin

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 408 coronavirus cases, followed by 270 in Jalandhar, 222 in Ludhiana, 159 in Tarn Taran, 148 in Gurdaspur, 134 in Hoshiarpur, 126 in Patiala, 124 in Mohali, 106 in SBS Nagar, 104 in Sangrur, 81 in Pathankot, 71 in Rupnagar, 70 in Muktsar, 67 in Faridkot, 65 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga, 54 in Bathinda, 46 in Ferozepur, 45 in Fazilka, 40 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 24 in Barnala.

Three patients are critical and are on the ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,13,542 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said.

