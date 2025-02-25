PP Chaudhary, Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee on 'One Nation, One Election'. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): After a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election', Committee Chairman PP Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the members showed a positive attitude and that they all are working as a team.

"It was a good meeting. All members had a positive attitude. First, Justice Awasthi gave a presentation, followed by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit. All Members appreciated their presentations, and their questions were responded to," Chaudhary said after the meeting at Parliament House Annexe.

Also Read | 'I Have Respect for All Religions, My Statements Were Distorted': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Issues Clarification on Controversies Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment.

He further thanked the committee members for displaying a positive attitude.

"I thank all members of the committee for their positive attitude and for asking questions in the national interest. Doubts were cleared...We are working as a team," Chaudhary added.

Also Read | Thought of the Day For Morning School Assembly Today: Encouraging Quote in English With Meaning For Students To Share During Assembly on February 26, 2025.

The Constitution Amendment Bill on One Nation, One Election, currently under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Several opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, and DMK, have opposed the bill.

The government argues that synchronising electoral timelines will help address logistical challenges, reduce costs, and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections.

The recommendations of the High-Level Committee Report on Simultaneous Elections were accepted by the Union Cabinet on September 18, 2024. The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 'One Nation One Election' bill was held on January 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)