New Delhi, January 6: The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has issued a public notice inviting public comments on the issue. "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country," stated the notice. The suggestions can be posted on the committee's website, onoe.gov.in or sent by email to sc-hlc@gov.in, as stated in the notice.

Earlier, the High-Level Committee constituted held its preliminary meeting under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind; Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah;Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal; former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad; former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission N. K. Singh; Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha; and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner. One Nation, One Election: Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led Committee Invites Public Suggestions, Check Deadline and Other Details Here

Harish Salve, Senior Advocate, joined the meeting virtually. One Nation, One Election was constituted through a notification dated September 20, 2023. As per the Terms of Reference, the Committee was required to make recommendations for creation of an appropriate legal and administrative framework for holding simultaneous elections on a permanent basis, identification of necessary amendments to the Constitution and related election laws, preparation of common electoral rolls, logistics such as EVMS/VVPATS, etc. One Nation One Election: Former President Ram Nath Kovind Chairs Second Meeting on Simultaneous Polls, Law Commission Gives Presentation

Suggestions are invited in writing from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country. All suggestions received by January 15, 2024, will be placed before the Committee for its consideration, as stated in the public notice issued.

