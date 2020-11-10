Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Only one new coronavirus patient was detected in Dharavi in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases in the slum-dominated area to 3,606, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

This is the third time this month that Dharavi, known as Asia's largest slum, has reported only one new COVID-19 case.

Of 3,606 COVID-19 patients, 3,237 have already recovered. The number of active cases has come down to 58.

The BMC does not reveal the number of deaths in the area.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

