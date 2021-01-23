Port Blair, Jan 23 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,992, a health department official said on Saturday.

Three more persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,907, the official said.

The union territory now has 23 active COVID-19 cases, while 62 people have so far succumbed to the virus.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,10,762 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.37 per cent, he added.

Another Health official said that a total of 1,466 people have received jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory till Friday.

