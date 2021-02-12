Aizawl, Feb 12 (PTI) Mizoram on Friday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,391, an official said.

An 11-year-old girl in Lunglei district tested positive for the infection, he said, adding the fresh case was detected during contact tracing.

The northeastern state currently has 21 active COVID- 19 cases, while 4,361 people have recovered from the disease.

Nine people have succumbed to the infection.

The state has so far conducted 2,19,250 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,207 in the last 24 hours.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 11,046 health workers have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the official, 27,000 frontline workers have registered their names for the vaccination, and the government will soon commence the inoculation drive for them.

