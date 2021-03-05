Aizawl, Mar 5 (PTI) Mizoram reported just one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, which took the state's tally to 4,428, an official said on Friday.

A 23-year-old woman in Aizawl tested positive for the infection after she returned from Delhi, he said.

"The woman arrived at Lengpui airport on Thursday and was diagnosed with the disease there. She developed COVID-19 symptoms," the official said.

The northeastern state now has 18 active cases, while 4,400 people have recovered from the disease.

Ten people have succumbed to the infection.

Altogether, 2,36,334 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said 30,972 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far. PTI

