Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): The One North East Thansa (Unity) Rally held on Thursday at Astabal Ground in Agartala marked a significant moment in the region's political landscape as leaders from across the North East came together on a single platform to promote unity and collective progress.

This was the first major public event following the landmark joint press conference on November 4 in New Delhi, where regional leaders outlined their vision of forming a united political entity for the North East.

Also Read | Russian Cosmodrome Damaged After Soyuz Launch to ISS.

The rally witnessed a massive turnout, reflecting strong public support for the emerging regional alliance.

Among the prominent leaders present were Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP National President Conrad K. Sangma; NPP Working President James P. K. Sangma; People's Party (Assam) Founder Daniel Langthasa; former Nagaland Minister and author Mmhonlumo Kikon; senior Manipur leader RK Meghen; former Manipur Assembly Speaker Hemochandra Singh; and Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front President Ajoy Edwards.

Also Read | CTET February 2026 Exam Registration Begins: CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18 at ctet.nic.in; Check Key Dates, Fees and Steps To Apply.

Key TIPRA Motha leaders, including Founder Bubagra Pradyot Bikram Manikya, President B. K. Hrangkhawl, TTAADC Chairman Jagadish Debbaram, CEM Purna Chandra Jamatia, and ministers Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma, also participated along with several MLAs, EMs and MDCs.

Addressing the gathering, Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma stressed the need for unity across the region."It is time we come together as ONE, One North East. Our biggest challenge today is divisiveness within communities. From this stage, we must raise our voice and become ONE," he said.

TIPRA Motha Founder Bubagra Pradyot Bikram Manikya thanked the leaders who travelled from across the region and emphasised the importance of collective effort."A few years ago, we united the indigenous people of Tripura; today, we are taking a larger step by uniting the entire North East. This is only the beginning," he remarked.

Other leaders echoed the message of regional solidarity, stressing that unity and a shared vision are essential to the region's socio-economic progress. They praised the collaborative leadership of Pradyot Bikram Manikya and Conrad Sangma in driving this historic initiative.

The rally concluded with a renewed call to strengthen regional identity and build a common path toward development and peace. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)