Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI): After the Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Jamnagar, one pilot was rescued, and operations are underway to rescue the other pilot, the officials said on Wednesday.

Ketan Thakkar, Collector Jamnagar, said an aircraft of the Air Force had crashed in the district of Jamnagar.

"One pilot has been rescued and shifted to the hospital. The fire team is present at the spot and has doused the fire. The Air Force team, fire team, Police and other teams are present here for the rescue...The civilian area has not been affected...The aircraft crashed in an open ground," Thakkar said.

Prem Sukh Delu, SP Jamnagar, said that the operations are underway to rescue the other pilot.

"There were two pilots in the (Jaguar) trainer aircraft of the Air Force. One has been rescued and taken to the hospital. Operations are underway to rescue the other pilot," Delu said.

Earlier, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

On March 7, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana on Friday, with the pilot ejecting safely, IAF officials said.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

The IAF said that the pilot successfully maneuvered the aircraft away from inhabited areas before ejecting safely. (ANI)

