Poonch(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): One terrorist was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

"Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorist in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered," said Lieutenant colonel (Lt Col) Devender Anand.

"This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control," a statement added.

An operation is still underway in the area. (ANI)

