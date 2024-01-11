New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Top courses from global universities such as Yale and Michigan will now be available in Hindi with online learning platform Coursera translating 4,000 course materials into Hindi and launching new AI features to serve Indian learners, officials said on Thursday.

Courses such as Generative AI for Everyone from Deep Learning, AI, The Science of Well-Being from Yale University, Programming for Everybody from the University of Michigan, and What is Data Science from IBM, which have until recently been available only in English, are going to be accessible to anyone who speaks Hindi.

More than 40 courses from top Indian institutions such as Introduction to Programming from BITS Pilani, Leadership Skills from IIM Ahmedabad, and Trading Basics from Indian School of Business (ISB) will also be translated into 18 languages, including French, Spanish, German and Thai, enabling India's vision to become the global hub for education, they said.

"India's ambition to become a USD 5 trillion economy depends on its ability to develop a skilled workforce and maximize its demographic dividend. Our goal is to make high-quality education available to everyone, no matter what language they speak, and today marks a big step towards that goal.

"We have used the power of AI to translate over 4,000 courses into Hindi, giving learners in India unprecedented access and flexibility to develop skills for the digital future," Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said.

The platform also announced several new initiatives to improve access to high-quality education in India and better serve the local needs of learners and institutions in the country.

"These efforts include launching a large catalog of learning content in Hindi and AI-powered features to make online learning more personalized and interactive," he said.

Coursera also announced new enterprise and campus customers as institutions across the country embrace online learning to equip their employees and students with digital skills.

"Learners can access course readings, lecture video subtitles, quizzes, assessments, peer review instructions, and discussion prompts — all in the local language. Emerging technologies like Generative AI are transforming the way we learn, teach, and work," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.

"With the surge in digital jobs and remote work, we are excited to empower Indian learners and institutions with several content and AI innovations to bridge the rural-urban gap and build an inclusive workforce," he added.

