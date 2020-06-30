Mumbai, June 30 (PTI) With six new patients detected, the coronavirus case count in Mumbai's Dharavi area, known as Asia's largest slum cluster, rose to 2,268 on Tuesday, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

In the last ten days, the area which has a very high population density has reported less than ten new coronavirus patients for the third time.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar Shares Video Showing Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Patients Being Thrown in Pit in Ballari, Administration Apologises.

But the details of COVID-19-related deaths -- if any -- in the area since Monday evening were not immediately available.

There are 586 active COVID-19 cases in the area while 1,586 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Also Read | Punjab Reports 150 New COVID-19 Positive Cases and 6 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

On June 23, five new cases had been reported in Dharavi while on June 26, eight cases had come to light.

The area, which falls in G-north ward, had coronavirus death toll of 82 as of June 29.

Earlier this month the daily average number of new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi dropped to 15 from 36, BMC sources said.

Of 44 new infection cases found in G-north ward on Tuesday, 22 and 16 cases were found in Dadar and Mahim areas, which also fall under the same ward, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)