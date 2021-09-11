New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday said the onus of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani's failure is on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership.

Soon after Rupani resigned, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that there is deep-seated infighting in all BJP-ruled states including the prime minister's home state Gujarat.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Cuts Friend’s Leg After Argument Breaks Out Between The Two in Jaisalmer.

"Two things stand out today - Deep seated infighting in all BJP ruled states, be it Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam or Haryana. Bhakt media remains oblivious to fratricidal wars in the BJP, for their only mandate is to focus on opposition ruled states," he said on Twitter.

"This shows failure of Prime Minister's and Home Minister's leadership. If their anointed Chief minister Vijay Rupani has failed Gujarat and its people after five years, onus must lie at the doorsteps of Modiji," Surjewala also said using the hashtag "VijayRupaniResigns"

Also Read | Gurugram Doctor Dies by Suicide Over Harassment by Wife, In-Laws.

The Congress leader said it is time to rid Gandhi-Patel's 'Karambhoomi' of the "machiavellian BJP and its leadership".

Surjewala also dubbed the BJP as "Bhayanak jhagda party" and cited examples of infighting within the party in several states.

In Uttar Pradesh, he claimed it is Yogi versus Modi while in Rajasthan it is Vasundhara Raje versus Modi and in Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa versus Modi.

He also alleged that in Gujarat, it is Rupani versus Modi and Amit Shah.

Earlier in the day, Rupani resigned from the post, over a year before the state goes to polls.

It is not clear what prompted the development in Modi's home state where elections to the 182-member assembly are due in December 2022.

Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017. This was his second stint. He first became the chief minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)