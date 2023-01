Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had a courtesy meeting with Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackrey at his residence "Matoshree" in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

"Courtesy meeting with Shiv Sena chief and former CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree Bandra Mumbai," OP Rajbhar wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Actor Annie Wersching, Best Known for Playing FBI Agent Renee Walker in the Series 24 Has … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, OP Rajbhar met Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Mumbai's Saamana Office and inquired about his well-being and discussed various contemporary issues.

"In Mumbai Saamana Office - Met Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP Mr Sanjay Raut inquired about his well-being and discussed various contemporary issues," tweeted SBS Party Chief OP Rajbhar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023: New Budget Will Fine-Tune Aspirations of 25 Crore People, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief and Member of the Legislative Assembly from Uttar Pradesh's Zahoorabad Om Prakash Rajbhar has been on a visit to Maharashtra's Mumbai since Saturday, Jan 29 and has been participating in various public programs in Mumbai.

OP Rajbhar's party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party was in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party but he announced the end of the coalition with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party last year in July 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)