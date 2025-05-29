New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asserted that Operation Sindoor brought the entire nation together and also became a symbol of Aatmnirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

He said it became a defining moment for the country's defence manufacturing capabilities under the major India program, showcasing India's capabilities before the world.

"Operation Sindoor not only brought the whole nation together but also became a symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It became a defining moment for our defence manufacturing capabilities under the major India programme, showing the world what India can do, and also demonstrated to the world that India is a responsible nation," Goyal said.

He said that India, including its industries, businesses, and people, collectively supports the government and Operation Sindoor to combat terrorism.

"Indian industry, business, and the people of India collectively stand with the country, stand with the government, stand for Operation Sindoor and are committed and passionate about our sovereignty, the nation's integrity, our fight against terrorism," Goyal said.

"India is a nation that can stand up for what is right and will never flinch a moment when it comes to the safety, security, sovereignty and dignity of 140 crore Indians," he added.

Speaking about the condition of India's economy, the Union Minister cited the projections made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stating that the country will have the world's third-largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2027.

"It is also a moment of pride for us that we are well on track, as the IMF has projected, that by 2027 India will be the world's third largest GDP. We continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world, and we continue to power global growth. For the next 30 years, India will continue to be the fastest-growing and largest economy," Goyal said. (ANI)

