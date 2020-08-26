Aurangabad, Aug 26 (PTI) AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel on Wednesday said he would offer prayers in a mosque here on September 2 if the Maharashtra government fails to open religious places, which have been shut due to COVID-19 pandemic, by next Tuesday.

"There is no logic in the (Shiv Sena-led) state government's insistence on keeping religious places shut any longer. If the government fails to open these places from September 1, I will offer prayers in a mosque at Shahgunj in Aurangabad on September 2," Jaleel told PTI.

He said the Hindu community should also come forward to make the government open temples from the beginning of the next month.

