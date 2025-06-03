Imphal (Manipur) [India] June 3 (ANI): In response to the ongoing flood situation under Operation Jal Rahat II, the Assam Rifles has continued its relentless humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts across Manipur and Tripura.

A total of 10 columns have been actively deployed by Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) and Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) to conduct rescue, relief, and medical aid operations. One additional column remains on standby at Haflong for rapid deployment if required, Assam Rifles said in a release.

IGAR (South) has positioned eight columns at Porompat, JNIMS, Wankhei, and Wangkhei, rescuing 2,629 civilians, providing medical care to 250 individuals, and distributing food and water.

Simultaneously, IGAR (East) has deployed two columns across Chandrapur, Resham Bagan, Bhutankhal, and Kamranga, rescuing 200 civilians and providing immediate med and food supplies, it said.

These timely and coordinated actions by the Assam Rifles reaffirm their motto of being "Friends of the North East" and highlight their enduring commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the civil administration in times of crisis, the release said.

On Monday, Manipur Fire Service, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, and Indian Army conducted joint evacuation operations to rescue stranded medical students and staff from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal, following severe waterlogging triggered by heavy rainfall.

Earlier on May 31, Imphal witnessed a flood-like situation in several areas after relentless rainfall, leading to waterlogging.

Roads were submerged, disrupting daily life and causing distress to residents trying to navigate the inundated paths.

Low-lying areas in and around the city were the worst affected, as stormwater drainage systems failed to cope with the volume of rainwater. In many places, homes and shops experienced water seepage, forcing residents to use makeshift measures to protect their belongings. (ANI)

