New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Violations will have "consequences" as Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, sources said in a stern warning to the neighbouring country, a day after India and Pakistan agreed to the cessation of hostilities.

"Despite agreeing to cessation of hostilities on May 10th, they sent drones and missiles. They should know that violations will have consequences. Operation Sindoor is still on," sources said.

With successful Operation Sindoor, India has warned terrorists and their backers that no place in Pakistan is safe for them, sources said.

"We have sent a message to terrorists and their benefactors that no place in Pakistan is safe for them. They can't train and launch from one place and then go and live in a four-storeyed bungalow in another place and think they are safe. We will come for them," sources said.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national were killed.

Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social, announced a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. (ANI)

