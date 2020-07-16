Hyderabad, Jul 16 (PTI) Rain water entering the state-run Osmania hospital here inconveniencing the patients, triggered a war of words on Thursday between the opposition Congress, BJP and the ruling TRS.

Leaders of the Congress and BJP visited the hospital and blamed the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government for its alleged negligence towards thehospital and in handling COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, who also visited the hospital, hit back saying the opposition parties were only indulging in "drama".

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has asked for a report from the hospital, on the matter.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who paid a visit to Osmania government hospital (OGH), charged the TRS government with 'failing' to provide medical facilities to the hospital, which caters mainly to the poor patients. "The ministers of the TRS government and public representatives are tight-lipped on lack of basic facilities in government hospitals.

The situation in the hospital is pathetic in view ofthe rising number of corona patients and flooding. This is the only hospital where poor patients are treated," he told the media.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had promised to reconstruct the OGH, has not kept his word, he alleged.

He demanded that the Chief Minister visit the hospital and take up its reconstruction.

He also wanted the state government to include COVID-19 in its Arogya Sri health scheme for the poor.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that people's faith in government hospitals has diminished as world-class amenities are not being provided there.

On the other hand, private hospitals 'overcharge' COVID- 19 patients in the absence of government regulations, he said.

Accusing the TRS government of 'failure' in checking COVID-19 spread, he said the CM should answer why he has not agreed to the opposition demand to include COVID-19 in the Arogya Sri scheme.

He demanded that the OGH building, a heritage structure, be protected and new buildingsconstructed in the same complex.

The State Animal Husbandry Minister, who countered the opposition criticism, said the opposition parties had resisted a government plan earlier to rebuild the hospital in view of its old condition.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had visited the hospital and favored its construction.

"They (opposition) had opposed it when the government proposed construction. Now, they come here and do these dramas," Yadav told reporters.

The water entered into the hospital on Wednesday, for the first time ever, due to reasons, including stagnation of stormwater and overflowing of drains after water from neighbouring areas also entered there, he said.

The government personnel took up remedial measures on a war-footing and the administration is committed to addressing the situation, he added.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission on Thursday sought a report from the Superintendent of OGH on the matter.

After going through media reports (print and electronic) about sewerage water entering into IP wards of the hospital and inconvenience caused to patients, the Commission took suo motu cognisance of the issue and called for a report by August 21.PTI SJR VVK

