Panaji, Oct 18 (PTI) Goa's opposition parties on Monday criticized the BJP-led government in the state after a high-level committee confirmed deaths due to the scarcity of oxygen in Goa Medical College and Hospital.

A three-member committee constituted by the state government, in its report, said GMCH did not raise any issue of lack of oxygen or sought its augmentation, except putting their demand before the High Court.

Several Covid-19 patients had died this year during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic due to shortage of oxygen in GMCH, with the committee also stating GMCH did not take action on the letter written by Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), adding that taking such a step would have helped manage the situation better.

Raising the issue in the Assembly during the day, Goa Forward Party MLAs rushed to the Well in protest, with Vijai Sardesai demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for "failing miserably to manage the oxygen supply situation, which led to the death of many patients".

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Rahul Mahambrey too sought the resignation of Sawant and state health minister Vishwajit Rane.

