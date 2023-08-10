New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into the opposition during his reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion and took a jibe mentioning about a ‘special blessing’ given to the opposition.

During the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lower House, PM Modi said that opposition leaders have received a secret vardaan (blessing).

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Makes Obscene Gesture at Woman at Mandi House Metro Station; Arrested.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said that the secret vardaan is that whenever opposition leaders wish bad upon someone, that individual always benefits. "I am one of the examples of this," the PM said, evoking laughter from the treasury benches.

Giving three other examples to prove his point, PM Modi said that the opposition tried to question India's banking sector but their profits have doubled since then.

Also Read | Imran Khan Meets Wife Bushra Bibi at Attock Prison for First Time After His Arrest in Toshakhana Case.

"They said the banking sector will be crushed, it will be ruined, the nation will be in doldrums. They got experts from abroad to spread their negative narrative. When they wished ill for our banks, our public sector banks flourished," he said.

PM Modi said that when the opposition tried to decry HAL, it recorded its highest-ever revenue.

"They ruined HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited). They tried to incite the workers and spread negativity. But now HAL is flourishing. It has recorded its highest ever revenue. HAL has now become the pride of the country," he said.

PM Modi added that opposition tried to criticise LIC too, but it is now growing stronger day by day.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister slammed the Opposition for moving the motion and said that they themselves do not have confidence in their own motion.

He also said that the no-trust motion against his government is auspicious for him and asserted that NDA will return with an even bigger mandate in 2024.

“God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections..." PM Modi said while replying to the no-trust vote.

The PM also said that Opposition's No Confidence has always been lucky for the NDA government.

"In a way, Opposition's no-confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (The opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," he said, adding that the trust of the people of the country shown in our government again and again. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)