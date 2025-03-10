New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Several opposition members on Monday condemned remarks by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid a row over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu, following which the Lok Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned.

DMK members protested in Parliament over Pradhan's remarks that the Tamil Nadu government was "dishonest" in implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. The Education Minister later withdrew his remarks.

Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government had changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

The state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it will implement the NEP 2020. In return, the central government provides the funds.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said the MPs were speaking to the party leaders about moving a privilege motion against the minister over the issue.

"Today one of our members raised an important issue from Tamil Nadu that the Union government has not released funds saying that unless govt agrees to sign NEP and accepts the three-language policy, funds more than Rs 2,000 crore will not be released for our school-going children. The minister in response said our MPs had agreed to sign the MoU which is far from fact," she told reporters in the Parliament complex.

Kanimozhi said the DMK government had raised concerns over NEP and refused complete acceptance of the policy.

"They (central government) should not link funds for school education with NEP implementation. We have not changed our stand... the minister called us liars and uncivilised.

"He hurt our pride... we are not against any language but you cannot call us uncivilised... We are speaking to our leaders about moving a privilege motion," added Kanimozhi.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi said equal respect must be given to people of South India.

"Today while replying to some question, the education minister made a very unparliamentary comment about a state. He said Tamilians are uncivilised," Ravi said.

The Congress member said this word shows the BJP government's thinking about India, which is condemnable.

"We all have raised our voice against it... we want equal respect for all people in south India, particularly Tamil Nadu... Instead of answering properly, he (Pradhan) commented Tamilians are uncivilised people," Ravi said.

Several DMK MPs also raised slogans of "stop the victimisation of south Indian states".

Congress' Karti Chidambaram said there was societal and political unanimity in Tamil Nadu about non-acceptance of the three-language policy.

"Tamil Nadu will never accept the imposition of Hindi, we are well served by the two-language formula. There is societal and political unanimity in Tamil Nadu... in rejecting NEP which imposes third language. The BJP will be rejected time and again in Tamil Nadu," he told reporters.

The Tamil Nadu government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over the implementation of the new NEP and the three-language formula.

